What time should you wake up? Probably not 5am.

A few years ago, against my bearlike nature, I began waking at 5 a.m. I was covering a corporate beat from the West Coast and had to rise early for earnings calls and other news. The habit stuck, mostly because I enjoyed the solitude and the uninterrupted time to get work done before my three kids woke up. But I refused to get up at that hour on weekends, and as a result, it’s gotten harder to maintain that schedule.