What you should know about treating Covid-19

The drugs are effective against the most common strains of Covid-19 circulating in the U.S. But researchers say some antibody therapies are likely to be especially vulnerable to Omicron if it becomes widespread because the variant contains mutations to the spike protein that the Regeneron and Lilly drugs target, while other drugs should hold up well because they attack elements of the virus unchanged in the variant. Regeneron has said preliminary testing suggests the drug loses effectiveness against Omicron. The drug cocktail from Lilly may not be as effective, say some scientists from outside the company, although the company says it is still conducting testing.