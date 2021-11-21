When should you get a covid-19 booster shot?

About 15% of all U.S. adults have gotten Covid-19 boosters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has said that people who were initially vaccinated with a Pfizer–BioNTech or Moderna vaccine can get a booster as soon as six months after their second dose. Any adult who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine may get a booster at least two months after the single-dose shot. The CDC has backed mixing and matching vaccines for boosters, too.