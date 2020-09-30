When we can get a covid vaccine? Crucial results coming over next few weeks

Some developers of covid vaccines may release interim data from their final stage trials over the next few weeks. There is no approved COVID-19 vaccine yet, but several are in advanced trials, including from Pfizer Inc , Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca-Oxford University, Novavax and Moderna.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could have late-stage clinical data as soon as the end of October, the vaccine makers had said earlier. "Based on current infection rates, the companies continue to expect that a conclusive readout on efficacy is likely by the end of October," Pfizer said earlier this month while seeking US regulator's approval to expand its trial to 44,000 participants.

Data from Moderna is also expected soon after. Johnson & Johnson and Novavax have also recently begun their own late-stage trials and could have data over next few months.

Meanwhile, a top Russian scientist behind its Sputnik V covid vaccine told Reuters that Moscow plans to publish interim results based on the first 42 days of monitoring volunteers. If Russia is able to publish interim data from final-stage trials it has a high chance of becoming the first worldwide to announce any data from a final-stage trial.

The first of 5,000 volunteers in Russia was vaccinated on September 9, which means interim results could be issued some time after October 21. Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which has invested in the vaccine's roll-out, has said it expects interim results to be published in October or November.

Several Western developers are conducting final-stage trials that have already been going on for more than 42 days but have not published any interim results. Their early-stage trial results were peer-reviewed and published in The Lancet. Russia had approved a covid vaccine in August even before the final-stage trials.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration office that oversees vaccines said drugmakers developing Covid-19 shots are aware of the data that will be required to gain an emergency-use authorization, regardless of whether the agency provides formal guidance.

“The companies know what we’re expecting," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s biologics office, at an event on Tuesday.

The US agency has scheduled an Oct. 22 meeting of outside experts to discuss a vaccine.

"On October 22, 2020, the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s (CBER), Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet in open session, to discuss, in general, the development, authorization and/or licensure of vaccines to prevent COVID-19. No specific application will be discussed at this meeting. (With Agency Inputs)

