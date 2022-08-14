When we eat can affect our mental health4 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 08:15 PM IST
An unpredictable eating schedule can exacerbate mood-related disorders. There’s a scientific explanation for that
The hunt for connections between our food and our mood is gaining steam in scientific research. New findings show that it isn’t just what we eat but also when we eat that affects how we feel.