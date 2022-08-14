When we eat can affect our mental health
An unpredictable eating schedule can exacerbate mood-related disorders. There’s a scientific explanation for that
The hunt for connections between our food and our mood is gaining steam in scientific research. New findings show that it isn’t just what we eat but also when we eat that affects how we feel.
Delving into the relationship between eating patterns and the body’s circadian system shows how eating on an unpredictable schedule such as during the body’s resting phase at night can hurt our mood or exacerbate symptoms of mood-related disorders, according to research from Elisa Brietzke, a professor of psychiatry at Queen’s University School of Medicine in Kingston, Ontario, and Elena Koning, a doctoral student at Queen’s University Centre for Neuroscience Studies. Their research builds on earlier studies showing that eating meals at different times each day contributes to weight gain and is linked to depression.
Dr. Brietzke and Ms. Koning talked about the research with The Wall Street Journal. Here are edited excerpts:
WSJ: What do we need to know about the relationship between our mood and our overall circadian clock?
Ms. Koning: Our bodies have a circadian system to ensure that bodily processes occur at the optimal time and to make sure that contradictory processes [such as sleep and eating and being active] don’t occur at the same time. It is affected by external cues such as sunlight, but also our patterns of eating. Eating irregularly or eating when our body clock expects us to be sleeping, including late at night, can throw off our circadian system. This contributes to circadian desynchronization and poor energy regulation in the brain, which influences mood.
WSJ: Does our digestion also follow a daily cycle?
Dr. Brietzke: In addition to the body’s main clock, your digestive hormones and metabolic capacity also oscillate over the day and night cycle. During the day, your body responds better to glucose, and you are better able to use the energy. As melatonin levels go up at night, your glucose tolerance goes down, so your body isn’t able to handle the glucose as efficiently. The gut microbiome changes throughout the day-night cycle, as well, and the timing of food intake can affect these changes.
WSJ: What happens if you’re eating without following these natural cycles?
Dr. Brietzke: Eating rhythms that aren’t consistent from day to day, or that occur in the incorrect phase, desynchronize the circadian clock, which has a negative impact on mood. It can be hard to pinpoint an exact cause of altered mood, but we know that the brain is susceptible to changes from the body’s energy supply.
A meal eaten in the day has a very different effect on your brain and body than a meal eaten at night. Food is a wake-up cue to the brain and can worsen sleep quality if eaten too close to bed. Melatonin levels start to rise three hours before bed, and the metabolic process following food intake is negatively influenced when the melatonin levels rise. Essentially your body needs at least 12 hours of fasting at night, yet most people only get nine hours.
WSJ: Do you recommend intermittent fasting, in which people restrict their food intake to certain time windows?
Dr. Brietzke: Fasting has been shown to have an antidepressant effect in prior research, and is perhaps the reason it is common in many religions. We don’t have any definitive conclusions about intermittent fasting, but we can use it to start to play with our circadian or eating rhythms. We think intermittent fasting could be an intervention [for depression], but we try to be cautious and tell people not to do this at home without a dietitian or doctor.
WSJ: Can a change in eating behavior serve as a diagnostic tool?
Dr. Brietzke: In our patients who are bipolar, engaging in more irregular eating is an early sign of relapse. When some are starting to feel depressed, they may start eating just once a day. We can monitor this and implement strategies to prevent depression. These are changes from their norm, rather than a specific type of irregular eating for each person. The way a mood disorder manifests in certain people is heterogeneous.
WSJ: Do you have any other general advice on this topic?
Dr. Brietzke: There isn’t a single way to eat regularly throughout the day, but once we get a schedule that works for us, we should stick to it—even on the weekends. We also need to keep other rhythms regular, especially going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day. Even taking a shower or exercising at the same time can help.