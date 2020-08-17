When will coronavirus cases peak in India?

"An analysis of positivity rate and test per million indicates that in the states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar and West Bengal the positivity rate is significantly high but tests per million are quite less. This indicates that in these states the peak has not yet come and the situation will remain grave till the time number of tests increase significantly. Our analysis suggests that at least 22 states, of 27 states we have analysed, are yet to witness a peak. The states that seems to have crossed the peak are: Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and J&K and Tripura."