When will COVID end in India? Experts explain what's in store after Omicron

In India, the COVID might enter the endemic stage soon unless a new variant surprises us, a noted virologist commented. He further added, the possibility of endemic cannot be counted unless the country shows low and stable numbers of COVID-19 cases for four straight weeks. This comes at a time when the third wave of COVID-19 is plateauing in India. For the last nine days, the daily COVID tally has remained below 1 lakh.

