When will there be a cure for covid? The body is still the best virus-killer

But those therapies are likely to be reserved for the sickest, hospitalized patients. And those types of therapies tend to be expensive — thousands of dollars for a single course. Gilead’s hepatitis C drug, for example, cost $84,000 after it was approved for U.S. sale in 2013. Biotechnology drugs like the ones under development for Covid-19 likewise tend to cost tens of thousands of dollars per course. Vaccines, on the other hand, tend to be cheap — and keep people out of more expensive care.