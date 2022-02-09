Noting that diseases know no borders, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out we all know from Omicron, any feeling of safety can change in a moment.

Depending on where you live, it might feel like the COVID pandemic is almost over or it might feel like it’s at its worst, WHO chief said on Wednesday and further added, “But wherever you live, COVID isn’t finished with us."

The weekly epidemiological report from the UN health agency, released late Tuesday, shows that the omicron variant is increasingly dominant - making up nearly 97 per cent of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3 per cent were of the delta variant.

“We know this virus will continue to evolve. But we are not defenseless. We have the tools to prevent this disease, to test for it, and to treat it," WHO chief said adding, "Where people have access to those tools, this virus can be brought under control. Where they don’t, this virus continues to spread, to evolve, and to kill"

The biggest barrier we face to ending the COVID19 pandemic as a global health emergency is ensuring all people, in every country, have access to those tools, Dr Tedros added.

On Tuesday, WHO cited limited data about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron variant, while saying estimates showed reduced protection of the first series of COVID-19 vaccines against the variant for severe disease, symptomatic disease and infection. Vaccines were most effective to prevent severe disease from omicron.

The agency said booster doses increase estimates of vaccine effectiveness to over 75 per cent for all vaccines for which data are available, though the rates declined after three to six months after injection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.