GENEVA : The World Health Organization's group of advisory experts is considering evidence this week on COVID-19 heterologous vaccines, or mix and match vaccines, and will report their findings on Thursday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The independent experts will also look at "the Johnson & Johnson series - whether you should have one dose or two doses", WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.