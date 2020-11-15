This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO approves 1st ever vaccine for emergency use against polio
1 min read.05:39 PM IST
Bloomberg
Bio Farma’s unlicensed nOPV2 dose is aimed at containing so-called circulating vaccine-derived polio viruses in several African and East Mediterranean countries as well as the Western Pacific, Southeast Asian regions, the WHO said
The WHO said these can occur if a weakened strain of the polio virus contained in an oral vaccine circulates among under-immunized populations for a long time. The emergency listing will allow vaccines to be made available faster when there is a threat, and could pave the way for similar measures to be adopted for a Covid-19 product, it said.
“The assessment essentially weighs the threat posed by the emergency against the benefit that would accrue from the use of the product based on a robust body of evidence," the organization said.