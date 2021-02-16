WHO approves emergency use listing of Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has authorised emergency use listing of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield , paving the way for a global rollout of vaccine supplies through Covax.

Covax is an initiative led by WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance for equitable access to covid-19 vaccines.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

WHO has also approved the emergency use listing of South Korea-based SK Bioscience’s version of the vaccine; the original was co-developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca plc.

“Countries with no access to vaccines to date will finally be able to start vaccinating their health workers and populations at risk, contributing to the COVAX Facility’s goal of equitable vaccine distribution," said Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director general for access to medicines and health products, in a statement.

The emergency use listing (EUL) given by the WHO will allow Serum Institute to supply Covishield doses as rapidly as possible to address the emergency, while adhering to stringent criteria of safety, efficacy, and quality.

Of the 240 million doses that Serum Institute plans to supply for Covax, 97.16 million is expected to be given to India, while nearly 13 million will go to Bangladesh, according to the interim distribution forecast of the Covax facility.

As per the forecast, Serum Institute is expected to begin supplies later this month, with 35-40% of 240 million doses scheduled to be delivered by March end and the rest by June.

The assessment weighs threat posed by the emergency as well as the benefit that would accrue from the use of the product against any potential risks, the WHO said.

As part of protocol, the company producing the vaccine must commit to continue to generate data to enable full licensure and WHO prequalification of the vaccine.

The agency will continue to assess additional clinical data generated from vaccine trials and deployment of the companies on a rolling basis to ensure that the vaccine is safe and efficacious and meets the necessary standards of quality for global supply.

WHO had listed Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s co-developed mRNA vaccine for emergency use on 31 December.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via