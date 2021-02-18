WHO asks countries to expedite genomic sequencing of mutant virus strains

Three main covid-19 mutations have raised concerns over faster virus transmission and also leading to eruption of doubts if the available vaccines will work on these strains, the WHO said that the UK variant is now present in 94 countries across all regions – eight more than the previous week. The “South African variant has been traced in 46 countries, an increase of two, while the “Brazilian/Japanese variant is present in 21 countries, up by six. Citing genetic sampling of the UK variant, the WHO report noted that the proportion of people infected with UK variant has increased in the past weeks, indicating community transmission in a number of countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}