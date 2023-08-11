WHO classifies Covid EG.5 as ‘variant of interest’. Here's what you should know1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:14 AM IST
The EG.5 strain of Covid-19 has been categorized as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization.
World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized EG.5 strain of the Covid-19 virus as a ‘variant of concern’. The variant was reported on 17 February this year and later designated as a variant under monitoring (VUM) on July 19.
