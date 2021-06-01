WHO clears second Chinese Covid vaccine Sinovac for wider global use

The emergency use listing granted to Sinovac’s shot is the second given to a Chinese Covid vaccine, after state-owned Sinopharm Group Co. secured WHO’s nod for emergency use in early May. They will be additional inoculation options for Covax, a program backed by WHO and other global health groups dedicated to ensuring every country has access to vaccines -- notably poorer nations that have been shut out as wealthier ones snap up most of the world’s existing supply.