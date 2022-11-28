WHO confirms renaming monkeypox to 'MPOX'1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 05:44 PM IST
Monkeypox is to be renamed MPOX in English, the World Health Organization announced Monday, in a bid to avoid stigmatisation stemming from the existing name
The World Health Organization announced Monday that monkeypox will be renamed MPOX in English to avoid stigma associated with the current name. The virus that causes monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 in Danish research monkeys, hence the name "monkeypox," but the illness can affect a variety of animals, with rodents being the most commonly affected.