WHO defines pathogens that transmit through air: 'It's first step toward...'
The World Health Organization said it was the first step towards working out how to better prevent this kind of transmission, both for existing diseases like measles and for future pandemic threats.
The World Health Organization and around 500 experts have agreed for the first time what it means for a disease to spread through the air, in a bid to avoid the confusion early in the COVID-19 pandemic that some scientists have said cost lives.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message