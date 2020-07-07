WHO doesn't see bubonic plague in China as high risk

WHO doesn't see bubonic plague in China as high risk1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
GENEVA : The outbreak of bubonic plague in China is being "well managed" and is not considered to represent a high risk, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Tuesday.
Local authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning on Sunday, one day after a hospital reported a case of suspected bubonic plague. It followed four reported cases of plague in people there last November, including two of pneumonic plague, a deadlier variant.
