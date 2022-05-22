WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally. 5 points

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally. 5 points1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
- WHO said, ‘Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic’
As more and more countries are reporting cases of monkeypox with Israel being the latest one, the World Health Organization said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.
WHO said,"Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic."
Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild, and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through such measures as self-isolation and hygiene.
Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting illness, and most of those infected will recover within a few weeks without treatment. However, the disease can be more severe, especially in young children, pregnant women, and individuals who are immunocompromised.
People with suspected monkeypox should be investigated and isolated from the first appearance of symptoms.
Monkeypox does not normally spread easily between humans, and requires close contact, with the virus entering the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose and mouth, and via bodily fluids. The main way it can spread is through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with someone who has monkeypox.
Monkeypox is common in wild animals like rodents and primates, but humans can also get infected with the virus.
Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.