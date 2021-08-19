NEW DELHI : The World Health Organization (WHO) found counterfeit covishield vaccine in Kolkata in India. “Falsified covishield was found from Kolkata, India at patient level. This means medical products are available, supplied, dispensed or administered directly to patients," Tarik Jašarević, Spokesperson, WHO told Mint.

“We do not disclose sources of reporting to the WHO Global Surveillance & Monitoring System (GSMS) for Substandard/Falsified medical products," he said.

The officials in the apex global public health agency have sounded off the authorities in union health ministry, the nodal ministry handling covid-19 vaccines procurement and supplies has further alerted the West Bengal government.

The WHO on Tuesday issued a medical product alert referring to falsified covishield in its regions of South- East Asia and Africa. The apex global public health agency said that the products were reported to it in July and August 2021. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, the genuine manufacturer of covishield, WHO said, confirmed that the vaccine vials reported at the patient level were falsified.

Following this, the health agency urged India for an increased vigilance in the country including hospitals, clinics, health centers, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and any other suppliers of medical products. The WHO has also asked for an increased vigilance within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these falsified products. The products identified are confirmed as “falsified" on the basis that they deliberately or fraudulently misrepresent their identity, composition or source.

“We have reached out to the West Bengal government and alerted them on the matter. We have also spoken to the Serum Institute of India to find out more on the issue. Circulation of falsified covishield is unfortunate and the matter is under scrutiny," said a senior official in union health ministry.

Jašarević informed that some Member States submit reports of suspected substandard and falsified medical products and others submit reports of validated suspected substandard and falsified medical products.

When a report is received at WHO it is automatically uploaded in to a secure WHO database, and immediately compared against all reports. Any matches are identified and details shared with the reporting Member State.

WHO contacts the reporting focal point within 72 hours for further details and where requested provide technical support, the WHO official informed.

Earlier in June, Union health ministry had sought “factual report" from the West Bengal government in two days over alleged fake covid-19 vaccination drive. The development took after Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, Legislative Assembly, West Bengal drew attention of the central government to the instances of covid-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people.

It was also pointed out that in some of these camps, and notably in Kasba locality of Kolkata Municipal area, none of the beneficiaries have received any vaccination certificates generated from Co-WIN, giving rise to apprehensions about the genuineness of these vaccination camps.

The police when seized the vials were found to be fake. Central government has been pooling in efforts for transparent procurement and distribution to the states. Cowin platform that several countries have shown interest doesn’t have any option to handle the logistics of vaccines. CoWin only takes note of the batch number at the time of vaccination which ensures that the beneficiary knows which vaccine has been administered.

“CoWin essentially, is a tool to schedule and record administration of the Covid Vaccination. Authentication needs to be done by a built-in Barcode Medication Administration System (BCMA). The BCMA needs a substrate of end-to-end information management in the value chain, so it can close the loop. That is prerequisite and doesn’t yet exist," said Arun Kumbhat, Independent Digital Health, Subject Matter Expert.

“The kind of expectations can only be met when an Open Source, Standards based Digital Ecosystem is available so that solutions like CoWin could integrate with other stakeholders in the Healthcare Universe so that they could be enabled to perform additional functions," he said.

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally declined to comment on the matter. The company’s July monthly production capacity for Covishield was between 110 and 120 million doses. SII would provide 100 million (10 crore) doses of the vaccine for India and other low and middle-income countries. This target was later increased to 1 billion doses by the end of 2021.

