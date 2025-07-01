Who heals the healers? National Doctors' Day 2025 theme highlights mental health

Every year on July 1, National Doctors' Day is celebrated in India to honour the invaluable contributions of doctors who dedicate their lives to saving others. This day serves as a tribute to the selfless efforts of healthcare professionals, acknowledging not just their medical expertise, but also their role in building a healthier society. In a diverse country like India, the role of doctors extends far beyond treating ailments. They are pivotal in raising awareness about critical health issues and challenging outdated beliefs. The National Doctors' Day 2025 theme, "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healer?" stresses on the rarely spoken mental health burden on the medical community.

The significance of National Doctors' Day National Doctors' Day allows us to reflect on the significant impact that doctors have on our lives. Their work encompasses promoting public health, providing education about diseases, and addressing social stigmas associated with various health conditions. On this special day, multiple programs and activities are organised nationwide to pay homage to these healthcare heroes, ensuring that their relentless efforts are not overlooked.

History of National Doctors' Day The observance of National Doctors’ Day in India began in 1991. It commemorates the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal. Born on July 1, 1882, Dr B.C. Roy played a pivotal role in advancing India's medical landscape and shaping its healthcare policies. His legacy extends beyond his practice. He was instrumental in founding significant medical associations and enhancing medical education in the country.

Who was Bidhan Chandra Roy? Dr B.C. Roy was a trailblazer in the field of medicine and a prominent figure in Indian politics. As a founding member of the Medical Council of India and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), he made significant contributions to the reform and modernisation of the healthcare system. His dedication to promoting health and well-being has served as an inspiration for generations of doctors and medical professionals. National Doctors' Day, first celebrated in honour of his contributions, highlights the crucial intersection of healthcare and community service —a theme that continues to resonate today.

National Doctors' Day 2025 theme Each year, the Indian Medical Association announces a thematic focus for National Doctors' Day, addressing pressing issues within the medical community. For 2025, the theme is "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healer?" This poignant phrase underscores the often-overlooked mental health of doctors themselves, who are routinely engaged in caring for others but may neglect their emotional well-being.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Preeti Singh of Lissun, shares, "Being a doctor is not simply about treating symptoms or prescribing medication. It is about entering someone’s story at a moment of fear or uncertainty and choosing to meet them with clarity, courage, and care. I have come to believe that medicine is as much about understanding as it is about intervention. It is a discipline rooted in science yet driven by the profound responsibility to serve with heart."

Celebrating the spirit of healing The chosen theme for 2025 highlights a significant challenge: the mental health of healthcare practitioners. Doctors tirelessly work to alleviate the suffering of their patients, often putting their own needs aside. This theme urges society to acknowledge the emotional burden that comes with their profession and asks essential questions: Who is there to support the healers? It is crucial to advocate for better mental health resources for doctors and create an environment where they feel prioritised and funded.

"In every patient I see, I am reminded that healing is not always about cures, but about connection. Today, I honour every doctor who walks this path quietly and bravely, not for recognition, but for the relentless pursuit of hope, comfort, and dignity in the lives we are privileged to touch. On this Doctors' Day, I urge everyone to pledge safety for the doctors you encounter. So many unfortunate incidents of physical and sexual violence are not what doctors deserve or sign up for when they commit themselves relentlessly to serve patients. It's time we stand up for them," adds the Clinical Psychologist.

Importance of recognising doctors' contributions The purpose of National Doctors' Day reaches beyond mere recognition. It serves as a reminder of the ethical commitment that doctors have towards their patients. It sparks interest among young people in pursuing a career in medicine, highlighting the rewarding aspects of making a significant difference in people's lives.

In diverse settings, particularly in rural areas of India, healthcare remains a pressing issue. Many communities still resort to traditional remedies rather than seeking professional medical assistance. National Doctors' Day plays a crucial role in bridging this gap by reinforcing the message that doctors not only treat illnesses but are vital assets in enhancing societal health standards.

The reality of medical practice The experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic further elucidate the critical role of doctors, who stood steadfast as frontline warriors. They faced unprecedented challenges, often prioritising their patients’ lives over their safety and well-being. Their courage in the face of danger served as a source of inspiration and hope for many.

Trust between a doctor and a patient is foundational to healing. National Doctors' Day reinforces this principle and serves as a medium to strengthen this invaluable bond. It reminds us that recovery is a collaborative process, dependent on mutual respect, communication, and empathy.

A salute to our healers As we celebrate National Doctors' Day in 2025, let us take a moment to honour the doctors who not only heal physical ailments but also provide emotional support and hope. Their presence in our communities fosters a healthier society, and their dedication deserves our highest respect and appreciation. On this special day, we salute all doctors and medical professionals who contribute to the welfare and strengthening of our communities, reminding us of the profound impact they have on our lives.