WHO issues medical alert on fake Covishield vaccines

The Union health ministry said it is investigating the matter. “Although we have a strong system to prevent such cases, with this development, the only thing we want to ensure is that no Indian received a fake vaccine. A vaccination certificate that we give has proper details about the vaccine administered such as batch number, manufacturing details, and adverse reactions. More so, the supply chains are also strictly monitored. We have not received any complaint from anywhere in India so far. We are investigating the matter," a senior health ministry official said on condition of anonymity.