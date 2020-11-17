WHO launches strategy to eliminate cervical cancer; can India achieve the target

Cervical cancer is a preventable disease. It is also curable if detected early and adequately treated. Yet it is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. According to WHO, without taking additional action, the annual number of new cases of cervical cancer is expected to increase from 5,70,000 to 7,00,000 between 2018 and 2030, while the annual number of deaths is projected to rise from 3,11,000 to 4,00,000. In low- and middle-income countries, its incidence is nearly twice as high and death rates three times as high as those in high-income countries.