WHO likely to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX': Report2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 10:46 AM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX' to destigmatize the virus, according to a US newspaper report
US based newspaper The Politico reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) wants to rename monkeypox to "MPOX" in an effort to de-stigmatize the virus. It said that Biden officials began to exert increasing pressure, privately requesting that WHO change the name. It further stated said, the choice might be made public on Wednesday.