Dr Janet Diaz, Lead, Clinical Management WHE at the World Health Organisation (WHO), has said that there are three post-Covid symptoms which are very common.

Even after recovering from Covid-19, many people continue to face a number of complications. The issue of long Covid came to the fore a few months back.

Three prevalent symptoms of post-Covid condition are – fatigue, shortness of breath or trouble breathing and cognitive dysfunction.

Not just three, there are actually more than 200 symptoms described in the literature from patients who have had or have post-Covid condition.

There are no medical treatments that exist for long Covid, but a new study says exercise might break the vicious cycle of inflammation that could lead to developing diabetes and depression months after a person recovered from the virus.

With the growing number of infections related to long Covid, it is evident that Covid doesn't spare any body organ and leaves its footprints in the biological ecosystem which shows up even months and years later.

Long Covid usually lasts for two months. "But if it goes away after a week or a couple of weeks or a month, then we don't consider it to be long Covid," the expert said.

How will Covid end?

Two years into the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in infections, hospitalizations and death rates in recent weeks, signaling the crisis appears to be winding down. But how will it end? Past epidemics may provide clues.

The ends of epidemics are not as thoroughly researched as their beginnings. But there are recurring themes that could offer lessons for the months ahead, said Erica Charters of the University of Oxford, who studies the issue.

“One thing we have learned is it’s a long, drawn-out process" that includes different types of endings that may not all occur at the same time, she said. That includes a “medical end," when disease recedes, the “political end," when government prevention measures cease, and the “social end," when people move on.

The Covid-19 global pandemic has waxed and waned differently in different parts of the world. But in the United States, at least, there is reason to believe the end is near.

