WHO panel to meet today to review AstraZeneca vaccine safety data

NEW DELHI: A panel of World Health Organization will meet today to conduct a review of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine , following concerns that the jabs co-developed by the company and University of Oxford may, in very rare cases, be causing blood clotting conditions.

“WHO’s Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety has been reviewing the available data, is in close contact with the European Medicines Agency and will meet tomorrow," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference late on Monday.

The review meeting comes a day after France, Germany ,and Italy suspended administration of the vaccine, following in the footsteps of Denmark, Iceland and a few other European countries who had also halted vaccination after reports emerged that the vaccine may be causing blood clots in very rare cases.

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization, however, have backed the vaccine even as they conduct a review of safety data, with WHO officials last week saying that the risks of covid-19 infections were still greater than that from the vaccine.

AstraZeneca plc said that a review on safety data for 17 million people who were vaccinated did not show a higher risk of conditions related to blood clots.

“A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said in a statement late Sunday.

So far, there have been 15 events of DVT—a condition where a blood clot forms in a vein located deep inside the body—and 22 events of pulmonary embolism—blockages, mostly due to blood clots, are formed in the lungs—reported among those given the vaccine, the company said citing data as of 8 March.

The number of such cases were much lower than expected in a general population of around 17 million and was similar to those seen in other licensed covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca said.

“The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety," chief medical officer Ann Taylor was quoted as saying in the statement.

Serum Institute of India manufactures the vaccine under the brand Covishield, which has so far been administered to over 20 million people in India, and has also been exported to other countries through WHO’s Covax facility and the company’s own commercial pacts with some countries.

Indian authorities are conducting their own review of the safety data for people who have received the vaccine but have not halted use of the vaccine.

