WHO panel to meet today to review AstraZeneca vaccine safety data

“A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said in a statement late Sunday.