WHO releases first-ever list of fungal infection, flags global health threat2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 01:51 PM IST
The WHO FPPL list is divided into three categories: critical, high and medium priority
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has published a report highlighting the first-ever list of fungal "priority pathogens" – a catalogue of the 19 fungi that represent the greatest threat to public health. The WHO fungal priority pathogens list (FPPL) is the first global effort to systematically prioritize fungal pathogens, considering the unmet research and development (R&D) needs and the perceived public health importance. This report is based on research led by the University of Sydney in Australia.