WHO rolls out global strategy to eradicate cervical cancer by ’50

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday launched the global strategy to fast track the eradication of cervical cancer. WHO aims to reduce more than 40% of new cases and 5 million related deaths by 2050, with a combination of vaccination, screening and treatment.

For the first time, 194 countries, including India, committed to eliminate cancer, following the adoption of a resolution at the World Health Assembly 2020 in Geneva. The countries should vaccinate 90% of girls aged 15 years with the HPV vaccine by 2030, while 70% of women up to the age of 35 years should be screened using a high-performance test and 90% of women of up to 45 years diagnosed with cervical cancer must receive treatment, WHO said.

The strategy has been launched when the covid-19 pandemic has posed challenges to preventing deaths caused by to cancer, including the interruption of vaccination, screening and treatment services, border closures that reduced the availability of supplies and prevent the transit of skilled biomedical engineers to maintain equipment, new barriers preventing women in rural areas from travelling to referral centres for treatment, and school closures that interrupt school vaccine programmes.

The burden of cervical cancer in India is huge and the road to eradicate the disease will be challenging. India had recorded the highest estimated number of cervical cancer deaths in 2018, according to a research paper published in the Lancet Global Health.

The report, titled Estimates of incidence and mortality of cervical cancer in 2018: a worldwide analysis, also said that India and China together made up more than one-third of the global cervical cancer burden in 2018. China had the highest number of cases, whereas India had the highest estimated number of cervical cancer deaths. India recorded 97,000 cases and 60,000 deaths, while China recorded more than 106,000 cases and 48,000 deaths.

Less than 30% of women in India aged 30-49 years have been screened for cervical cancer, according to a study published by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

