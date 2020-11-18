WHO rolls out global strategy to eradicate cervical cancer by ’50

For the first time, 194 countries, including India, committed to eliminate cancer, following the adoption of a resolution at the World Health Assembly 2020 in Geneva. The countries should vaccinate 90% of girls aged 15 years with the HPV vaccine by 2030, while 70% of women up to the age of 35 years should be screened using a high-performance test and 90% of women of up to 45 years diagnosed with cervical cancer must receive treatment, WHO said.