Geneva: Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious when they first show symptoms, Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and the World Health Organization's technical lead on the pandemic, said in a briefing on Tuesday.

She said a sub-set of people do not develop symptoms, but can still infect others, and as many as 40% of transmissions may be by asymptomatic cases. Wearing a mask reduces the possibility of asymptomatic transmission or 'pre-symptomatic' transmission, she said.

"Need to actively pursue research studies to fill in gaps on how virus spreads. Question is not only who is transmitting to others but when and data is very preliminary on it. Studies show people are more infectious at or around the time they develops symptoms, so very early on," Kerkhove added.

The top World Health Organization official attempted to downplay her comment Monday that asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus is “very rare," an assessment that revived controversy over transmission routes.

In a live event on social media to take questions from the public on Tuesday, Kerkhove said her comments referred to two to three studies that have been published and that try to follow asymptomatic cases over time and look at all their contacts to see how many additional people were infected.“That’s a very small subset of studies," said Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist. “I was responding to a question, not stating a policy of the WHO. I was just trying to articulate what we know. I used the phrase ‘very rare’ and I think that’s a misunderstanding to state asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies. I also referred to some data that isn’t published."Van Kerkhove said that while it’s known there are some asymptomatic patients who can transmit the virus, it needs to be better understood how many of the people in the population don’t have symptoms and separately, how many of those individuals go on to transmit to others. Van Kerkhove also said asymptomatic patients tend to be younger and without underlying medical conditions.

Her comments elicited criticism from some public health experts.

“If you look at the data overall, I think it’s overwhelming that there has to be asymptomatic carriers that are spreading," said Mark Dybul, the co-director of Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Practice and Impact. “It’s almost impossible that they don’t. I’d have to look at why she’s saying that, because it runs counter to everything, the growing body of evidence over the last five months."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

