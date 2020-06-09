WHO says 40% of Covid-19 transmissions may be through asymptomatic people

In a live event on social media to take questions from the public on Tuesday, Kerkhove said her comments referred to two to three studies that have been published and that try to follow asymptomatic cases over time and look at all their contacts to see how many additional people were infected.“That’s a very small subset of studies," said Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist. “I was responding to a question, not stating a policy of the WHO. I was just trying to articulate what we know. I used the phrase ‘very rare’ and I think that’s a misunderstanding to state asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies. I also referred to some data that isn’t published."Van Kerkhove said that while it’s known there are some asymptomatic patients who can transmit the virus, it needs to be better understood how many of the people in the population don’t have symptoms and separately, how many of those individuals go on to transmit to others. Van Kerkhove also said asymptomatic patients tend to be younger and without underlying medical conditions.