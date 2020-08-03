WHO completes groundwork in China for coronavirus origin probe

The World Health Organization's mission in China laying the groundwork for an investigation into the animal origins of the coronavirus pandemic has concluded, the UN health agency said Monday.

"The WHO advance team that travelled to China has now concluded their mission to lay the groundwork for further joint efforts to identify the virus origins, the agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, adding: "Epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases."

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 689,758 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December. At least 18,109,730 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,505,100 are now considered recovered.

On Sunday, 4,168 new deaths and 217,273 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 771 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 541 and the United States with 515.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 154,860 deaths from 4,667,957 cases. At least 1,468,689 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 94,104 deaths from 2,733,677 cases, Mexico with 47,746 deaths from 439,046 cases, Britain with 46,201 deaths from 304,695 cases, and India with 38,135 deaths from 1,803,695 cases.

