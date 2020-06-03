Subscribe
Home >Science >health >WHO says hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume
The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment to people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed.

WHO says hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume

1 min read . 09:57 PM IST AFP

'On the basis of the available mortality data... the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm,' WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume, having been suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments.

"On the basis of the available mortality data... the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

