WHO says nasal vaccines could help control Covid
07 Sep 2022, 11:07 PM IST
China had approved the world's first nasal inhalable Covid vaccine, Convidecia Air while India launched its first nasal vaccine on Tuesday
World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that nasal Covid-19 vaccines can help in controlling the pandemic. This announcement by WHO comes after India and China's indigenous nasal vaccines against Covid-19 were approved.