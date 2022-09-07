World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that nasal Covid-19 vaccines can help in controlling the pandemic. This announcement by WHO comes after India and China's indigenous nasal vaccines against Covid-19 were approved.

WHO while welcoming the new developments said it wanted to see the data behind the vaccines and assess whether to approve them.

WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan, as quoted by news agency AFP, said nasal vaccines generated an immune response in the respiratory mucosa in the lungs. He further added, "You're generating the first line of defence at where the virus enters and causes a lot of damage,"

Ryan says nasal vaccines could potentially prevent a person from being infected and passing the virus on. He also cited the example of diseases such as polio where nasal and injectable vaccines are used in combination to combat the disease.

Ryan adds the opportunity to reduce both the severity of the infection and onward transmission could offer a much stronger prospect of control of Covid in the long run. He also encouraged the development of the second and third-generation vaccines "that we may need ultimately to deal with the end of Covid and to deal with future respiratory virus threats".

China approved the world's first inhalable Covid vaccine, Convidecia Air made by CanSino Biologics and administered through a nebulizer. India approved the iNCOVACC vaccine for emergency use on Tuesday.

Maria Van Kerkhove the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, while welcoming the news said, "We look forward to seeing the data to see how this could be incorporated into the response for Covid-19."

Van Kerkhove says it could not yet be predicted that the SARS-CoV-2 virus behind Covid-19 disease would settle down into a seasonal pattern.

Although, Mariangela Simao, the WHO's access to vaccines chief, says both the manufacturers have not yet sought the WHO's stamp of approval for the new product while confirming other manufacturers are also working on the product.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says, continuing global decline in reported Covid cases and deaths was encouraging, and it was "dangerous" to assume those trends would persist

"Last week, one person died with Covid-19 every 44 seconds. Most of those deaths are avoidable,… You might be tired of hearing me say the pandemic is not over. But I will keep saying it until it is." he added.

With inputs from AFP