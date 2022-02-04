Sounding another alert regarding Omicron, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, COVID19 disease caused by Omicron can be mild or serious. For some people, symptoms can even lead to death. This comes at a time when last week over 63,000 people died due to COVID globally.

Further, using the patterns of trending word game Wordle, the UN health agency listed the 6 protocols one should follow to avoid getting infected from Omicron. Sharing the same on Twitter, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO chief, took to Twitter to say, It’s not a Wordle, it’s science. Do all you can to protect yourself from COVID19.

It’s not a #Wordle, it’s science. Do all you can to protect yourself from #COVID19. https://t.co/qtz54HZADF — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 4, 2022

Get vaccinated: Getting vaccinated provides strong protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and death from Omicron. Get vaccinated, as soon as it’s your turn.

Keep a safe distance and avoid crowds: Keeping a safe distance from other people and avoiding crowds is an easy way to reduce your risk of catching and spreading Omicron.

Wear a well-fitted mask: Wearing a well-fitting mask over your mouth and nose is a great way to avoid getting infected with COVID19. It can also stop you passing the virus on to someone else.

Keep indoor spaces ventilated: Opening windows and doors for good ventilation is one important way you can protect yourself and others from Omicron when spending time indoors.

Clean hands often: Make cleaning your hands often as much of a habit as your daily wordle.

Cover coughs and sneezes: Also cover your face while coughing or sneezing.

