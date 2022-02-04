1 min read.Updated: 04 Feb 2022, 06:31 PM ISTLivemint
COVID19 disease caused by Omicron can be mild or serious. For some people, symptoms can even lead to death, WHO said
Sounding another alert regarding Omicron, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, COVID19 disease caused by Omicron can be mild or serious. For some people, symptoms can even lead to death. This comes at a time when last week over 63,000 people died due to COVID globally.
Further, using the patterns of trending word game Wordle, the UN health agency listed the 6 protocols one should follow to avoid getting infected from Omicron. Sharing the same on Twitter, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO chief, took to Twitter to say, It’s not a Wordle, it’s science. Do all you can to protect yourself from COVID19.