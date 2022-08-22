WHO shares simple tips to reduce risk of diabetes, heart disease

In its third health tip, WHO PRO has asked people to have a balanced diet. “Everyday, eat a variety of food which includes wholegrains like brown rice and wheat; legumes like lentils and beans; plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables," it said. It has also asked to include some foods from animal sources like meat, fish, eggs and milk. For snacks, it has asked to choose raw vegetables, fresh fruit and unsalted nuts.

