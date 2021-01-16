Who should avoid taking the Covid vaccine? Harsh Vardhan points out

As the nationwide Covid 19 vaccination drive was kicked off on Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lists the people who should avoid taking the jab.

The union minister said, someone who had an adverse reaction to a previous Covid vaccine dose or allergic to any other vaccine, pregnant women and lactating mothers should not take Covid jabs.

In a tweet, the health minister said on Friday, for now, if you belong to any of following categories, you should avoid Covid vaccination

Had a reaction to previous COVIDVaccine dose

Are allergic to any vaccines, injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products and food items

Pregnant/Suspected Pregnant

Lactating Mothers

In another tweet, Harsh Vardhan also explains that people who had recently contracted Covid or had been hospitalised recently (for any illness) should delay taking the jab for 4 to 8 weeks.

And, also he states, Covid vaccine should not be co-administered with other vaccines. If required, administering of Covid 19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days.

Harsh Vardhan joins doctors and potential vaccine beneficiaries at AIIMS as Delhi participates in the launch of the world's largest vaccine drive kicked off on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India launched one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the widespread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people.

At hospitals and vaccination centers across major Indian cities -- from Mumbai to New Delhi -- tens of thousands of key front-line workers are expected to line up to receive and administer the first vaccines.

Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday termed the country's vaccination drive as the "beginning of the end of Covid-19." He also urged people to trust the indigenously manufactured vaccine, saying the government has given emergency use approval after proper scientific scrutiny.

The vaccination programme will cover the entire country, with more than 3,000 session sites connected virtually throughout the exercise. According to the government, around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of these session sites. The vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. Health workers, both in government and the private sector, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers will receive the vaccine during this phase.

