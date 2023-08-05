WHO sounds alarm as Covid-19 new variant ‘Eris’ cases rise sharply in UK2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 08:27 PM IST
UK is witnessing fresh spurt in the cases of Covid-19 as the new variant named Eris is spreading fast in the country
The health authorities in the United Kingdom are back on alert after a new variant of the Covid-19 virus is proliferating at a fast pace. As per the news agency PTI, the sub-variant named EG.5.1 (nicknamed Eris) is spreading quickly in the country. Notably, the variant Eris was recognized only on 31 July after the infections from the virus skyrocketed. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised the countries to stay alert and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.