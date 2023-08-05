WHO sounds alarm as Covid-19 new variant ‘Eris’ cases rise sharply in UK

The health authorities in the United Kingdom are back on alert after a new variant of the Covid-19 virus is proliferating at a fast pace. As per the news agency PTI, the sub-variant named EG.5.1 (nicknamed Eris) is spreading quickly in the country. Notably, the variant Eris was recognized only on 31 July after the infections from the virus skyrocketed. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised the countries to stay alert and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}