WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid. 5 updates

WHO 'strongly recommends' Pfizer's Covid pill Paxlovid.
Pfizer has, and continues to, strike deals to sell the treatment in a number of countries, but details around pricing remain largely confidential
The World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed the use of Pfizer's Paxlovid for the treatment of Covid-19. WHO recommended Paxlovid for mild and moderate COVID-19 patients at highest risk of hospital admission, calling it the best therapeutic choice for high-risk patients till now.
Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug (a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) is strongly recommended for patients with non-severe COVID-19 who are at highest risk of developing severe disease and hospitalization, such as unvaccinated, older, or immunosuppressed patients.
WHO is extremely concerned that -- as occurred with COVID-19 vaccines -- low- and middle-income countries will again be pushed to the end of the queue when it comes to accessing this treatment.
Pfizer has, and continues to, strike deals to sell the treatment in a number of countries, but details around pricing remain largely confidential.
The originator product, sold under the name Paxlovid, will be included in the WHO prequalification list, but generic products are not yet available from quality-assured sources according to WHO.
More than 30 generic drugmakers have also been allowed to manufacture cheaper versions of the drug to sell in the 95 countries, but these copycat versions from quality-assured sources will unlikely be ready in the short term, the WHO said, highlighting the lack of pricing transparency could mean that low- and middle-income countries will be pushed to the end of the queue, as happened with COVID vaccines.