WHO studying Omicron BA.3: How contagious is it? Can it cause ‘severe disease’

After the emergence of Omcron in November 2021 in Botswana, the WHO classified it as the fifth variant of concern. It found that Omicron was also the most mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 so far, which had now circulated in 150 countries/territories until January 8, 2022. Omicron has three lineages BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3. The study showed that both BA.1 and BA.2 lineages differ in their spike protein but there were no specific mutations for the BA.3 lineage in spike protein, it said, adding that it's a combination of mutations in BA.1 and BA.2 spike proteins.