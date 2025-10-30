WHO suggests 7 easy ways to reduce your air pollution footprint to breathe cleaner air

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 99% of people around the world breathe polluted air. It is an alarming reality that exposes everyone to harmful particles and increases the risk of respiratory problems and long-term health issues. As a reminder issued in the public interest, WHO recently shared a set of actionable steps every individual can take to reduce their air pollution footprint.

Air pollution: A silent health threat As per WHO, air pollution leads to illnesses such as ischemic heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer. The impact doesn’t end there. WHO identifies air pollution as a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases and a cause of more deaths than malnutrition, alcohol use, and physical inactivity combined.

WHO shares tips to curb air pollution To help reduce these risks, WHO has outlined easy-to-adopt ways for individuals and communities to take action for cleaner, greener air every day.

1. Walk or cycle more Choosing to walk or cycle is the best thing you can do instead of opting for petrol vehicles to reduce and fight air pollution. Every time you decide to skip petrol cars or vehicles, you reduce the release of harmful pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter that contribute to air pollution. Plus, walking or cycling every day is also associated with better health and fitness.

2. Switch to energy-efficient appliances Using energy-efficient appliances cuts down emissions of pollutants like sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, which collectively are the key culprits of air pollution. Plus, it saves bills!

3. Manage waste responsibly Waste disposal is a growing issue. Avoid burning garbage in an open space, as it releases the toxic fumes that may adversely affect the environment. Segregation, recycling, and composting are important ways in which waste disposal can be managed to keep the environment clean and safe.

4. Use renewable energy sources Opting for renewable energy sources like solar or wind power significantly reduces your air pollution footprint. Energy sources such as coal and oil release large amounts of particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides into the atmosphere, making them the real culprits of air pollution.

5. Adopt clean cooking methods Switching from traditional biomass fuels such as wood, coal, and kerosene to cleaner cooking alternatives like LPG, biogas, and solar may reduce overall air pollution.

6. Advocate for green spaces Plant more trees. Expanding parks and planting trees helps in combating the air pollution footprint. Trees and plants absorb carbon dioxide, trap dust and pollutants, and release clean oxygen. Plus, a greener planet will always feel more soothing to your senses.

7. Choose public transport or electric vehicles The more people opt for using electric buses or vehicles, the more the emission of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM2.5), which are harmful to both health and the environment, decreases automatically.