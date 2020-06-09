New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday took a U turn on its statement that asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus is very rare, after it drew flak from scientists and social media all across the world.

Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist and the technical lead on covid-19, WHO Health Emergencies Programme had said in a press conference in Geneva on Monday that it seems to be very rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual. Kerkhove continued her claim on twitter on Tuesday that too attracted criticism.

In order to clarify the issue, the apex global health agency on Tuesday organized a live question and answer (Q&A) session streamed on social media platforms where the WHO official retracted her claim. “I was responding to a question at the press conference. I wasn’t stating a policy of WHO or anything like that. I was just trying to articulate what we know," Kerkhove said. “And in that, I used the phrase ‘very rare,’ and I think that that’s misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. I was referring to a small subset of studies," she added.

In order to further clarify her comments, Kerkhove went on saying that studies show that about 16% of the population may be asymptomatic and some models developed by other scientists suggest as much as 40% of global transmission may be due to asymptomatic individuals. “Some estimates of around 40% of transmission may be due to asymptomatic, but those are from models, so I didn’t include that in my answer yesterday, but wanted to make sure that I covered that here," Kerkhove maintained.

Calling asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus by asymptomatic individuals as a “big open question," Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program, said after Kerkhove further clarified that majority of transmission is from people who have symptoms and are spreading it through infectious droplets but there is a subset of people who don’t develop symptoms. She added that to truly understand how many people don’t have symptoms, we don’t actually have that answer yet.

The WHO in the guidance note issued on June 5, said that there is also the possibility of transmission from people who are infected and shedding virus but have not yet developed symptoms; this is called pre-symptomatic transmission. The incubation period for covid-19, which is the time between exposure to the virus and symptom onset, is on average 5-6 days, but can be as long as 14 days.

Pre-symptomatic transmission is defined as the transmission of the covid-19 virus from someone infected and shedding virus but who has not yet developed symptoms. People who develop symptoms appear to have higher viral loads on or just prior to the day of symptom onset, relative to later on in their infection. Some people infected with the covid-19 virus do not ever develop any symptoms, although they can shed virus which may then be transmitted to others, the WHO guidance note said.

It also said that viable virus has been isolated from specimens of pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, suggesting, therefore, that people who do not have symptoms may be able transmit the virus to others.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated