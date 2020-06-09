Pre-symptomatic transmission is defined as the transmission of the covid-19 virus from someone infected and shedding virus but who has not yet developed symptoms. People who develop symptoms appear to have higher viral loads on or just prior to the day of symptom onset, relative to later on in their infection. Some people infected with the covid-19 virus do not ever develop any symptoms, although they can shed virus which may then be transmitted to others, the WHO guidance note said.