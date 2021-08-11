The WHO's Bruce Aylward said the world should be 'disgusted' -- and asked whether the situation could have been any worse had there been an active effort to block the planet's poor from getting vaccinated
The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged the 20 leaders with the power to overturn the "disgraceful" global imbalance in access to Covid-19 vaccines to reverse the tide before October.
The WHO's Bruce Aylward said the world should be "disgusted" -- and asked whether the situation could have been any worse had there been an active effort to block the planet's poor from getting vaccinated.
The UN health agency has been increasingly infuriated by what it sees as the moral outrage of rich countries hogging vaccine supply while developing nations struggle to immunise their most vulnerable populations.
Aylward, the WHO's frontman on accessing the tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic, urged people to tell politicians and business tycoons that it was electorally and financially safe to increase vaccine coverage in poorer nations.
"There's probably 20 people in the world that are crucial to solving this equity problem," he told a WHO social media live interaction.
"They head the big companies that are in charge of this; they head the countries that are contracting most of the world's vaccines, and they head the countries that produce them.
"We need those 20 people to say, 'we're going to solve this problem by the end of September. We're going to make sure that 10 percent of every country... is vaccinated'."
Nearly 4.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered around the world, according to an AFP count.