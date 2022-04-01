After Omicron, Delta recombinants variant, World Health Organisation (WHO) has now warned of the 2nd COVID mutant strain XE (hybrid strain of 2 Omicron subvariants) stating that early studies indicate that its growth rate advantage is ~10% as compared to BA.2. So far, three hybrid or recombinant viruses have been detected - XD, XE, XF - (two are combination of Delta and Omicron and the third is the hybrid strain of 2 Omicron subvariants).

