WHO warns of drug India recommends to fight covid

In February, Merck, an ivermectin maker in the US, said its scientists continue to examine the findings of all available and emerging studies of ivermectin for the treatment of covid but has not found evidence to support the use. “It is important that, to-date, our analysis has identified no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against covid from pre-clinical studies; no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with the covid disease, and; a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies," the company said.