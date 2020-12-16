Subscribe
WHO warns of 'high risk' of coronavirus resurgence in Europe in early 2021
Photo: AFP

WHO warns of 'high risk' of coronavirus resurgence in Europe in early 2021

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST AFP

The WHO in Europe warned today of a 'further resurgence' of Covid-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during this year's Christmas gatherings

The World Health Organization in Europe warned Wednesday of a "further resurgence" of Covid-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during this year's Christmas gatherings.

The World Health Organization in Europe warned Wednesday of a "further resurgence" of Covid-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during this year's Christmas gatherings.

"There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it," the organisation said in a statement, adding that while it may feel awkward to wear masks around family members, "doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy."

"There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it," the organisation said in a statement, adding that while it may feel awkward to wear masks around family members, "doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy."

